Canadian Space Agency notifies space community of upcoming lunar science opportunity

On Monday the Canadian Space Agency posted a notice on its website informing the space science community of an upcoming opportunity for lunar science investigations through its Lunar Exploration Acceleration Program.

The Lunar Exploration Acceleration Program (LEAP) was announced early in 2019 and includes $150 million in funding over five years. It is designed to provide opportunities for the development of technology as well as providing scientists opportunities for scientific investigations.

Announcement of opportunity (AO) objectives

The objective of this potential AO is to support research activities related to advancing knowledge of the Moon as outlined in the Canadian Space Exploration – Science and Space Health Priorities for Next Decade and Beyond (2017) (PDF, 3.57 MB).

A second objective is to develop and strengthened key capabilities in research area sought after for future lunar international missions through collaborations of researchers working on lunar scientific questions and capacity-building initiatives.

The CSA expectations from selected proposals are:

Advancement of lunar science and technology through space research and development;

Increased output of scientific knowledge that will help Canada to position itself for participation in future lunar international planetary exploration missions; and

Increased collaborations amongst scientists and supply of scientists with PhDs in Canada who have experience in lunar planetary science research.

The potential AO is planned to have only one funding category of a maximum grant of $900,000 over a maximum of five (5) years.