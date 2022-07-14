Canadian rocketry engineers aim high

Craig Bamford July 14, 2022 Education, News Comments Off on Canadian rocketry engineers aim high

The Stardust Festival home of the Launch Canada Challenge . Credit: Stardust.

Student rocketry is becoming an increasingly important source of engineers for companies looking for innovation.

Two of the most important student rocketry events are happening right around this time: the Spaceport America Cup just concluded, and the new Launch Canada Rocket Innovation Challenge is happening in early August as part of the Stardust Festival in Cochrane Ontario.

These and other events are are helping to developing new engineers with "can do" attitudes, but government support has been mixed.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Craig Bamford

Craig started writing for SpaceQ in 2017 as their space culture reporter, shifting to Canadian business and startup reporting in 2019. He is a member of the Canadian Association of Journalists, and has a Master's Degree in International Security from the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs. He lives in Toronto.
© Copyright 2022 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved