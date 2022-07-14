Canadian rocketry engineers aim high

Share Facebook

Student rocketry is becoming an increasingly important source of engineers for companies looking for innovation.

Two of the most important student rocketry events are happening right around this time: the Spaceport America Cup just concluded, and the new Launch Canada Rocket Innovation Challenge is happening in early August as part of the Stardust Festival in Cochrane Ontario.

These and other events are are helping to developing new engineers with "can do" attitudes, but government support has been mixed.