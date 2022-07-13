MDA adds to satellite antenna workload with York Space Systems contract

Share Facebook

MDA announced yesterday it had secured yet another antenna contract, this time with Denver based York Space Systems.

York Space is seeing its growth accelerated in part by US Department of Defense (DoD) contracts. In April the company said it was going to open a new manufacturing facility in Denver capable of producing 540 small satellites a year. This after the DoD’s Space Development Agency (SDA) had awarded York Space a $382 million contract to produce 42 satellites as part of the SDA’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer system.

For York Space, MDA said it will “design and build Ka-Band steerable antennas for” their satellites.

Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA said in a news release; “We’re excited to establish this new relationship for satellite systems with York Space Systems to support important space security and communications constellations. This contract represents another opportunity to demonstrate MDA’s best-in-class satellite design and manufacturing capabilities for a US-based prime contractor.”

MDA said the antennas “will be built, assembled and tested at MDA’s state-of-the-art high volume satellite production facility in Montreal.” The work is expected to be completed over the next 24 months.