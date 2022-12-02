Artemis 1 Mission

C-COM to Open Phased Array Antenna R&D Centre at University of Waterloo Ahead of Commercial Development

Craig Bamford December 2, 2022 Business, News Comments Off on C-COM to Open Phased Array Antenna R&D Centre at University of Waterloo Ahead of Commercial Development

Concept: Connected Cars with Phased Array Antennas. Credit: C-COM Satellite Systems.

C-COM Satellite Systems is opening a new R&D facility for its phased array antenna development, according to a release issued last week. The facility will be located on the campus of the University of Waterloo, and will be opening in January of 2023. C-COM CEO Leslie Klein provided some updates on the status of the development of their Phased Array Antenna technology.

