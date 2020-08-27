C-COM gets funding for further phased array antenna testing

Craig Bamford August 27, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on C-COM gets funding for further phased array antenna testing

Concept: Connected Cars with Phased Array Antennas. Credit: C-COM Satellite Systems.

On August 3rd, The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) revealed that C-COM had won a research grant for research into phased array antenna technology as part of the Canadian Space Technology Development Program's “Advanced technologies” stream. The Program, according to the CSA, is intended to “support the growth of the Canadian space industry and to reduce technological unknowns” in ways that will help the Canadian Space Program.

About Craig Bamford

Craig Bamford
Craig is a graduate of Carleton's Norman Paterson School of International Affairs, focused on conflict studies. Naturally, this means he writes on the Internet about gaming, tech, and speculative fiction. He lives in Toronto.
