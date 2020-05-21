An update on Canadian rocket startup Reaction Dynamics

Share Facebook

Reaction Dynamics is a Montreal based startup with the lofty goal of developing Canada’s first orbital rocket.

They’re starting small, with a rocket capable of launching small satellites. Unlike many other rocket startups, they are developing a new hybrid engine that they claim simplifies the engine design due to their proprietary fuel. Still somewhat cloaked in secrecy, they are gaining interest and investment.

In this episode of the SpaceQ podcast our guests are Bachar Elzein, CEO and CTO, and Neil Woodcock, COO. They provide some insight on how the company is progressing and how they are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen in.