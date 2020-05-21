An update on Canadian rocket startup Reaction Dynamics

Return of US human spaceflights on an American rocket

Marc Boucher May 21, 2020 Business, News Leave a comment

Credit: Reaction Dynamics.

Reaction Dynamics is a Montreal based startup with the lofty goal of developing Canada’s first orbital rocket.

They’re starting small, with a rocket capable of launching small satellites. Unlike many other rocket startups, they are developing a new hybrid engine that they claim simplifies the engine design due to their proprietary fuel. Still somewhat cloaked in secrecy, they are gaining interest and investment.

In this episode of the SpaceQ podcast our guests are Bachar Elzein, CEO and CTO, and Neil Woodcock, COO. They provide some insight on how the company is progressing and how they are coping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen in.

