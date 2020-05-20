An international perspective on the Artemis Accords

Share Facebook

The NASA Artemis Accords and the White House Executive Order on Encouraging International Support for the Recovery and Use of Space Resources is seemingly designed to show a path forward for space exploration and the human exploration and use of space resources.

To discuss what this means for the international space community and Canada, SpaceQ interviewed Dr. David Kendall, a founding member of the Outer Space Institute at the University of British Columbia. Dr. Kendall is also the former Chair, United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, and a former Director General of Space Science and Technology, Canadian Space Agency.

The Artemis Accords