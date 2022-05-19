A new era for NASA – Gemini 3 crewed launch

Iain Christie May 19, 2022 History, News Leave a comment

On March 23, 1965, astronauts Virgil I. “Gus” Grissom and John W. Young participated in the first crewed Gemini flight, Gemini 3. Credit: NASA/MSFC archives.

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast it’s time to continue the story of the Gemini program from the point after the successful launch of Gemini 2.

Getting Gemini 3 to orbit, the first crewed mission with astronauts Gus Grissom and John Young onboard took a little longer than expected.

After the Mercury program, Gemini 3 was when we finally get NASA astronauts back to orbit – despite Mother Nature’s best efforts, and in which we discuss blackouts, Broadway musicals, and beef (of the corned variety) and how all of these things helped point the way to the new era that was about to begin at NASA.

Listen in.

