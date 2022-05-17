Kleos Space constellation of radio frequency detection satellites takes shape

Marc Boucher May 17, 2022

Kleos Space Vigilance satellite. Credit: Kleos Space.

In this weeks Space Economy podcast my special guest is Andy Bowyer, CEO of Kleos Space. Its been 3 1/2 years since Andy was last on the show when the company was just getting started.

Kleos Space is building a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that detect and geolocate radio frequency transmissions to identify hidden and illegal activity. When we last spoke, Kleos didn’t have any satellites on-orbit, but things have definitely changed.

The journey from concept to having satellites on-orbit detecting RF signals, and generating revenue, has seen the company deal with many challenges, including the pandemic, and they’ve learned a lot.

Listen in.

