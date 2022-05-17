Kleos Space constellation of radio frequency detection satellites takes shape

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this weeks Space Economy podcast my special guest is Andy Bowyer, CEO of Kleos Space. Its been 3 1/2 years since Andy was last on the show when the company was just getting started.

Kleos Space is building a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites that detect and geolocate radio frequency transmissions to identify hidden and illegal activity. When we last spoke, Kleos didn’t have any satellites on-orbit, but things have definitely changed.

The journey from concept to having satellites on-orbit detecting RF signals, and generating revenue, has seen the company deal with many challenges, including the pandemic, and they’ve learned a lot.

Listen in.