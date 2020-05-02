What is the future of data and artificial intelligence in space?

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

This past week the Atlantic Council’s GeoTech Center held a live online event to discuss the future of data and artificial intelligence in space.

The discussion focused in part on “advances have occurred over the last five to six years and what are we looking in terms of the future that will allow us to do things in space,” and that “in the past we’re not possible because we had to send things to ground stations.”

In Canada the government and the Canadian Space Agency are investing in a variety of programs related to data and artificial intelligence.

Some of those programs include the Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics for Advanced Autonomous Space Systems challenge, AI for Health on Earth and Space, and Lunar Gateway robotics AI.

Watch the Atlantic Council future of data and artificial intelligence in space

The panel was moderated by Dr. David Bray, Director, GeoTech Center Atlantic Council.

The panelists included: