What is Canada’s role in the exploration of the Moon?

By now many Canadians should be aware that Canada has committed to the exploration of the Moon including participation in the American led Artemis program.

Canada’s lunar program will see Canadian technology in lunar orbit at the Lunar Gateway, rovers on the surface of the Moon, and at least two Canadian astronauts will visit the Moon, one spending time in lunar orbit. Eventually, a lucky Canadian astronaut will visit the surface.

To learn more about Canada’s role, Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques recently gave a talk about Canada’s role in lunar exploration. Watch the short 18 minute video to learn more.