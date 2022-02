Share Facebook

This is second in our series of videos from the December 2021 World Satellite Business Week conference.

In this presentation by Nathan de Ruiter, Managing Director of Euroconsult Canada, discusses “the satcom market ecosystem state of play” and analyzes “what are the market opportunities for the satcom market to thrive (connecting the unconnected, mobile broadband, growing data rate requirements).”

The title of the presentation is Fast Space “Revive to Thrive”