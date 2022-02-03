We remember – A special episode of Terranauts with Helene and Chris Hadfield

Iain Christie February 3, 2022

NASA Day of Remembrance. Credit: NASA.

Last Thursday on 27 January, 2022 NASA marked its Day of Remembrance. A time that is set aside to remember those astronauts who died in the line of duty.

On this episode of the podcast I talk with Helene and Chris Hadfield about the Day of Remembrance, about their memories of some of the crew who did not make it home from space. We also talk about what remembering means to them and about how we do and should pay appropriate tribute to the crew that have lost their lives and to their families who sacrificed their loved ones in the pursuit of Humanity’s journey off the planet.

Listen in.

