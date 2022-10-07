Unique Canadian CASTOR Space Telescope Continues Building International Partnerships

Share Facebook

The Canadian Astronomical Society has posted its quarterly update on the unique CASTOR space telescope project under development.

The Cosmological Advanced Survey Telescope for Optical and uv Research (CASTOR) telescope is a proposed “1-meter class space telescope concept on a small satellite platform that would make a unique contribution to astrophysics by providing wide field, high-resolution imaging in the UV and optical spectral region, surpassing any ground-based optical telescope in image sharpness.”

Using celestial themes, the CASTOR logo pays homage to Castor Canadensis — the North American Beaver — Canada’s national animal and an official “symbol of the sovereignty of Canada.” Credit: CASCA.

Should the CASTOR space telescope project continue and get fully funded it would become one of the rare Canadian-led space telescopes developed in Canada’s long history in space.

It is not an endeavour Canada will proceed with alone. International partnerships are key for many science telescopes. In this case, Canada is looking at key partnerships with India, the United States and the United Kingdom at the moment.

The following update was provided by John Hutchings and Patrick Côté of the NRC Herzberg Astronomy & Astrophysics Research Centre.

CASTOR continues to make progress on several fronts. The following list summarizes activities since the last e-CASS report in June. (Edited as needed)