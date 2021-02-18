U.S. perception of China’s commercial space sector

Marc Boucher February 18, 2021 Business, News Comments Off on U.S. perception of China’s commercial space sector

Lost Without Translation - Identifying Gaps in U.S. Perceptions of the Chinese Commercial Space Sector. Credit: Secure World Foundation.

In November of last year SpaceQ began a new feature on China's space economy with the first part of a two part podcast. Part of the goal of our coverage is to discern the differences between the Chinese commercial space sector compared to its western counterparts. Today, a new paper by the Secure World Foundation and the Caelus Foundation discusses U.S. perceptions on this topic and is worth reading.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved