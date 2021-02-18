It’s 1962 and NASA’s Project Mercury comes of age

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this weeks installment of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet we continue the story of NASA’s Project Mercury.

Having managed to achieve its original object of getting and American into orbit, life was now changing as NASA’s manned space activities expanded to include the new Gemini and Apollo programs. And, now that NASA had discovered it knew how to get a humans into orbit, they needed to start thinking about what they were going to DO there.

Listin in.

Project Mercury and what’s next

About Terranauts season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

The Show

Like the show? Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to: podcast AT spaceq.ca

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/canadainspace

Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter: https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

All of SpaceQ’s podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.