It’s 1962 and NASA’s Project Mercury comes of age

Iain Christie February 18, 2021 Culture, News Leave a comment

NASA Project Mercury mission control. Credit: NASA.

In this weeks installment of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet we continue the story of NASA’s Project Mercury.

Having managed to achieve its original object of getting and American into orbit, life was now changing as NASA’s manned space activities expanded to include the new Gemini and Apollo programs.  And, now that NASA had discovered it knew how to get a humans into orbit, they needed to start thinking about what they were going to DO there.

Listin in.

Project Mercury and what’s next

About Terranauts season 2

