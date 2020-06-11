This Terranaut would have worked for free

Share Facebook

His love for space was so strong that he joked that when he was interviewed to be one of the first people at a new space organization, that he was willing to work for free.

That was what Gilles Leclerc told Iain Christie in this weeks Terranauts podcast. He was one of the first five employees at the Canadian Space Agency.

Gilles Leclerc, Director General, Space Exploration, Canadian Space Agency.

Leclerc has been working at the Canadian Space Agency for almost as long as there has been a Canadian Space Agency. He has held, or acted in, just about every management position all the way up to President. He has had a front row seat for just about all of Canada’s big moments in space since the early 1990’s. Join Iain for a conversation about what it has been like to be a self-described “ordinary person” that has spent a career going to space in extraordinary ways … without ever leaving the planet.