Themistocles and Kennedy – The Power of the Big Idea

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this weeks installment of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet we revisit Greek history, move forward to American history, and examine The Power of the Big Idea.

The power of the big idea

The need to do big things is a basic human urge. The need to do them together is an even more basic one. Going to space satisfies both those urges in fundamental and sometimes profound ways. But human beings have been captive to the Collective Power of The Big Idea for a long time. In this episode, Terranauts host Iain Christie muses on how the theme of working together to accomplish big things can be seen as far back as ancient Athens and how it expresses itself today.

Listen in.

About Terranauts season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

The Show

Like the show? Support the show: https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to: podcast AT spaceq.ca

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/canadainspace

Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter: https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

All of SpaceQ’s podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.