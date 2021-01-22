Live Event

The Canadian Space Agency and NASA partner to let Canadians create food for deep space missions

Elizabeth Howell January 22, 2021 Business, News Comments Off on The Canadian Space Agency and NASA partner to let Canadians create food for deep space missions

Deep Space Food Challenge. Credit: Canadian Space Agency, NASA and the Methuselah Foundation.

Canada's push to the Moon as part of the Artemis program now includes a drive to create better options for space food. The result of the newly announced Deep Space Food Challenge – the first NASA/CSA Centennial Challenge, with other partners – is targeted to help astronauts and people living in challenging food environments on Earth, such as Canada's north.

