The SuperBIT balloon telescope could help replace Hubble’s observations

Elizabeth Howell July 22, 2021 News, Science Comments Off on The SuperBIT balloon telescope could help replace Hubble’s observations

Can the The SuperBIT Balloon Telescope replace some of the Hubble Space Telescopes observations? The answer apparently is yes. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

While the Hubble Space Telescope is back to full science operations after a computer glitch sidelined it for weeks, the pioneering 31-year-old observatory won't last forever in space. Most of the attention about "successors" falls on the $8 billion USD ($10 billion CAD) NASA James Webb Space Telescope, which may launch this year with Canadian technology to a Lagrange point.

But cheaper alternatives are emerging, too. A Canadian-funded astronomical telescope called SuperBIT (Superpressure Balloon-borne Imaging Telescope) is expected to make its first operational high-altitude flight on a balloon in April 2022, obtaining high-resolution images at 40 km – above most of Earth's atmosphere. 

