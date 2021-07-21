DND posts Defence Enhanced Surveillance from Space Project update

The first RCM satellite being transferred to the TVAC chamber at the David Florida Laboratory. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

The Department of National Defence (DND) has posted an update to its Defence Enhanced Surveillance from Space Project Letter of Interest (LOI) tender.

The Defence Enhanced Surveillance from Space Project (DESSP) is meant to be DND’s follow on to RADARSAT Constellation Mission (RCM) and would provide additional capabilities not currently provided by RCM “for Canada’s security requirements.”

The update is in the form of a Summary and Feedback Outcomes document. It follows last weeks update where they released two presentations with updates on space projects. Those presentations are also available on the DEESP tender.

The closing date for the LOI is November 30, 2021.

Summary of Feedback and Outcomes

DEESP Original Tender Notice

