The state of Earth Observation

Marc Boucher July 30, 2020 Earth Observation, News Leave a comment

Space-based Earth Observation. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

Earth Observation (EO) has been around since the beginning of the space age and the need for EO data is greater than ever.

My guest today on the SpaceQ podcast is Adam Keith. Adam is an independent advisor and business consultant focused on the space sector. In his 20 years in the space sector he has advised a wide range of clients including government organizations, investors and commercial actors along the value chain. He is also an Affiliate Principal Advisor at Euroconsult with specialization in Earth Observation and disruptive technologies.

Today Adam and I are going to talk about the state of Earth Observation, including what’s happening in Canada.

Listen in.

The Show

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast using your favourite podcast app (iOS and Android). For apps like Pocket Cast or OverCast you can search using the podcast title SpaceQ.

The podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and SoundCloud.

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved