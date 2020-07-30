Share Facebook

Earth Observation (EO) has been around since the beginning of the space age and the need for EO data is greater than ever.

My guest today on the SpaceQ podcast is Adam Keith. Adam is an independent advisor and business consultant focused on the space sector. In his 20 years in the space sector he has advised a wide range of clients including government organizations, investors and commercial actors along the value chain. He is also an Affiliate Principal Advisor at Euroconsult with specialization in Earth Observation and disruptive technologies.

Today Adam and I are going to talk about the state of Earth Observation, including what’s happening in Canada.

Listen in.

The Show

