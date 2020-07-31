MDA awarded first Canadarm3 contract

Marc Boucher July 31, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on MDA awarded first Canadarm3 contract

An artist’s concept of Canada’s smart robotic system, Canadarm3, located on the exterior of the Gateway, a small space station in orbit around the Moon. Credits: Canadian Space Agency, NASA.

The Canadian Space Agency has awarded a pre-phase A contract to MDA for Canadarm3 integration support. It is the first Lunar Gateway contract awarded under Canada's $2.05 billion long term commitment to the Moon.

The contract comes less than a month after the government announced that MDA had been selected to be the prime contractor for Canadarm3.

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
