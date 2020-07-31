MDA awarded first Canadarm3 contract

The Canadian Space Agency has awarded a pre-phase A contract to MDA for Canadarm3 integration support. It is the first Lunar Gateway contract awarded under Canada's $2.05 billion long term commitment to the Moon.
The contract comes less than a month after the government announced that MDA had been selected to be the prime contractor for Canadarm3.
