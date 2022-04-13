CASTOR telescope update – Honeywell gets contract

Share Facebook

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) recently awarded Honeywell Aerospace a Phase-0 study for the proposed Canadian led CASTOR telescope.

The Cosmological Advanced Survey Telescope for Optical and uv Research (CASTOR) telescope is a proposed “1-meter class space telescope concept on a small satellite platform that would make a unique contribution to astrophysics by providing wide field, high-resolution imaging in the UV and optical spectral region, surpassing any ground-based optical telescope in image sharpness.”

Using celestial themes, the CASTOR logo pays homage to Castor Canadensis — the North American Beaver — Canada’s national animal and an official “symbol of the sovereignty of Canada.” Credit: CASCA.

The proposed CASTOR telescope would be an international effort, though led by Canada. The last Canadian led space astronomy telescope was the MOST telescope which was launched in 2003. It was quite successful before it was deactivated in 2019. If the CASTOR telescope was to go ahead, it would be an important step forward for Canada’s astronomy community. The CASTOR telescope was the number one priority of the space astronomy community.

It should be noted Canada is also significant partner in the BRITE Constellation of six nano-satellites.

The Phase-0 study contract valued at $919,669 was awarded February 17th and is expected to be completed within a year.

The study follows a separate CSA $2.25 million space technology development program contract to ABB Canada awarded in April 2021 for a “priority technology” study of the Wide-Field Astronomical Imaging in UV/Optical technology. That study is also expected to completed within a year.

The Canadian Astronomical Society (CASCA) posted an update on the CASTOR telescope recently.