The past is prologue – From Apollo to Artemis

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What are the lessons that can be learned from the Apollo program as we forward to the Artemis program from a science and engineering operations perspective?

On this weeks Space Economy podcast we have another Future in Space Operation episode continuing our Winter Series related to NASA’s return to the Moon with the Artemis program.

In our first episode we focused on NASA’s VIPER robotic precursor mission to Moon’s South Pole. In the second episode last week, we focused on the Lunar Gateway’s first habitable element, the Habitation and Logistics Outpost, originally known as HALO but which has been combined with Maxar’s Power and Propulsion Element to create what is now being called the Comanifest Flight.

Today our focus is a look back to help us with the way forward. James Head of Brown University discusses Increasing Science-Operations-Engineering Synergism in the Apollo Lunar Exploration Program: Perspectives for the Artemis program.

Most of the people who listen to this podcast weren’t born when the Apollo missions took place. And now some are working on the Artemis program. This episode provides insights from the Apollo program for Artemis participants as they prepare for humanities return to the Moon.

Listen in.

From Apollo to Artemis

The Show

Like the show? Support the show:

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364

https://www.patreon.com/bePatron?u=4270364 Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to:

podcast AT spaceq.ca

podcast AT spaceq.ca Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/TheEconomySpace

https://twitter.com/TheEconomySpace Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter:

https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

SpaceQ’s podcasts, The Space Economy and Terranauts, are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.