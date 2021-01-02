The fascinating, weird world of quantum matter

Share Facebook

Quantum science holds the promise for exciting discoveries that will shape our world as we research and learn more about the quantum world. In this Science Weekend feature we have a public lecture from the Perimeter Institute with Karen Hallberg.

The Karen Hallberg lecture was webcast on December 2, 2020. Scientist Karen Hallberg, a quantum condensed matter expert, discusses “examples of emergent phenomena, such as superconductivity, and how we can tackle complex problems using quantum information to filter the most relevant data.”

“Hallberg is a professor of physics at the Balseiro Institute and Research Director of the Bariloche Atomic Center, both in her native Argentina. She has developed state-of-the-art computational approaches to understanding nanoscopic systems and new materials.”

Watch the Karen Hallberg lecture: