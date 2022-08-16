The number of small launch vehicles under development shrinks

In his annual survey of small launch vehicles, Carlos Niederstrasser of Northrop Grumman says the survey is now tracking 166 vehicles, up very slightly from the year before. However, the number of vehicles in development has been going down since the high of the 2020 survey. Notably though, it appears small launch vehicles are on track to launching once a month, a marked improvement.

