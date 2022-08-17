Maritime Launch Services reports quarterly loss and has a possible Cyclone 4M replacement

Marc Boucher August 17, 2022

MLS artist rendering of the vertical launch area. Credit: MLS.

Maritime Launch Services reported a quarterly loss of $4,315,979 for the three month period ended June 30, 2022 and a loss of $4,580,700 for the six month period ended June 30, 2022. It also disclosed that it has a letter of intent (LOI) for the use of another medium class launch vehicle if the the Ukrainian Cyclone 4M is not available.

