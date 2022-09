Share Facebook

Terranauts is back for season 4. This season we are planning to follow Gemini as it accelerates off the launch pad on the way to putting NASA firmly on a course for the Moon.

Today, though, in addition to setting the stage for season 4, I’d like to pause and think about how some parts of the Terranaut journey haven’t changed all that much in nearly 60 years. Including the fact the Mother Nature continues to get a vote on when it’s time to GO.

Listen to the season 4, episode 1: