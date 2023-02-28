Terra Motion Opens Canadian Business

James Careless February 28, 2023 Business, News Comments Off on Terra Motion Opens Canadian Business

Credit: Terra Motion Canada.

Terra Motion Limited -- the UK company that processes satellite data to detect land subsidence measurements in remote areas and identifies carbon potential from peatlands from space – has come to Canada. In October 2022, Terra Motion partnered with Space Strategies Consulting Limited, a provider of space operational solutions, to open Terra Motion Canada. The firm is located in Kanata, the high tech suburb west of Ottawa.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About James Careless

James Careless is an award-winning satellite communications writer. He has covered the industry since the 1990s.
© Copyright 2023 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved