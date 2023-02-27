Canada Foundation for Innovation Releases New 5 Year Strategic Plan

Share Facebook

The Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) has release a new five year strategic plan (PDF) which it says “includes a bold vision for building a stronger future for Canada.”

The new CFI strategic plan is built on five pillars. They are:

Fostering the science of tomorrow: Our contribution to building today the research capacity that supports the science of tomorrow.

Our contribution to building today the research capacity that supports the science of tomorrow. Building prosperous and healthy communities: Our contribution to enhancing the connection between research and communities.

Our contribution to enhancing the connection between research and communities. Contributing to a sustainable world: Our contribution to environmental, social and economic sustainability.

Our contribution to environmental, social and economic sustainability. Inspiring the next generation: Our contribution to promoting equity, diversity, inclusion and community.

Our contribution to promoting equity, diversity, inclusion and community. Delivering for the research community: Our contribution to leveraging institutional partnerships and collaboration.

In releasing the plan Roseann O’Reilly Runte, President and CEO of the CFI said, “As we confidently look to the future, we will listen, take note and incorporate the best ideas of the research community in our programs and operations. We will work with all of our stakeholders to achieve the goals we have set out in this strategic plan in order to meet the needs of Canada’s research community.”

The plan was developed after consulting with stakeholders, including research institutions and academic, public, private and not-for-profit communities. The CFI said “The consultations helped us set out a series of meaningful actions that will help address the challenges and opportunities on the horizon for the Canadian research community.”