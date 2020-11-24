Canada Space Directory

Telesat to go public, but is it moving fast enough?

Marc Boucher November 24, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on Telesat to go public, but is it moving fast enough?

Telesat Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. Credit: Telesat.

Telesat Canada today announced it plans to become a public company after coming to an agreement with its two largest shareholders, U.S. based Loral Space & Communications and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments). The move which was expected comes at a time when two of its competitors are poised to begin rolling out their full services months, if not a year before Telesat is ready.

