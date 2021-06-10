Stunning images of the annular solar eclipse from London, Ontario

Share Facebook

Enthusiasts and astronomers alike were up early this morning hoping for clear skies to view the annular solar eclipse. Weather wasn’t an issue in London, Ontario as you can see in these stunning pictures.

According to the Canadian Space Agency during an annular eclipse “the Moon is closer to the Sun; hence the Moon appears smaller than the Sun. A ring of light from the Sun is always visible.” Parts of Canada will see a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024.

The following pictures were provided by Dale Armstrong of the London chapter of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Just before sunrise in London, Ontario. Credit: Dale Armstrong, RASC London.

The sun rises and a partial eclipse is seen in London, Ontario. Credit: Dale Armstrong, RASC London.

The annular eclipse in London, Ontario. Credit: Dale Armstrong, RASC London.

The annular eclipse in London, Ontario. Credit: Dale Armstrong, RASC London.