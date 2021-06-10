The flag is a one – The Communications Technology Satellite mission

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we talk about a little known moment of high drama in the Canadian space program surrounding the crucial Communications Technology Satellite mission.

In 1976, Canada and the world were in the midst of a telecommunications revolution. Determined to use satellite communications, John Chapman led a bold effort to build and test a satellite that would become the prototype of what we now think of as a telecommunications satellite. But the Communications Technology Satellite mission almost ended before it began. Mac Evans, who was there, as the Mission Director – is here today to tell us the story. Note that this is part one of a two part story.

About Terranauts season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

The Show

Email your thoughts, comments, and questions to: podcast AT spaceq.ca

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/canadainspace

Subscribe to the SpaceQ Short Cuts Newsletter: https://eepurl.com/cTNNpf

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

All of SpaceQ’s podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.