Space Flight Laboratory signs indefinite-delivery, quantity contract with NASA Rapid IV program

Toronto-based Space Flight Laboratory (SFL) has won a NASA Rapid Spacecraft Acquisition IV indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract in which it will provide small satellites to NASA and other U.S. government agencies.

In awarding the contract NASA said “The Rapid IV multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts allow the U.S. government to place firm-fixed price delivery orders for spacecraft and related services. These contracts, which may support various NASA centers and other federal agencies, have a combined potential maximum value of $6 billion, with the ability to issue firm-fixed-price delivery orders. This value includes all the delivery orders issued from the Rapid IV contract and is not the order value to any one vendor. The period of performance begins Tuesday, Feb. 15, and runs through Aug. 31, 2025.”

Two other suppliers were selected, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Lockheed Martin Space, Littleton, Colorado and QinetiQ Space NV, Kruibeke, Belgium.

The program is managed at the NASA Goddard Space Center by the Rapid Spacecraft Development Office (RSDO) .

SFL platforms available for the program include the DEFIANT and DAUNTLESS. According to SFL the “DEFIANT is a 20-50kg bus that is considered a small microsatellite. The DAUNTLESS platform spans 50 to 500kg and is referred to as a large microsatellite at 50-100kg or a small (mini) satellite at 100-500kg.”

Artist illustration of Space Flight Laboratory HawkEye 360 satellites using the Defiant satellite platform. Credit: Space Flight Laboratory.

Dr. Robert E. Zee, SFL Director said “SFL is proud to support NASA in enabling the U.S. government to achieve a greater return on its investment in small satellite missions. Our small spacecraft have logged more than 177 operational years in orbit to date.”

SFL has 34 satellites currently under construction or awaiting launch.