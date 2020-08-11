RADARSAT Constellation Mission data largely unused, unavailable

President and CEO of the Global Geospatial Group, an international bespoke consultancy focused on geospatial and space-based technology, data and infrastructures. Prashant worked for 30 years in the federal government, in progressively senior roles, with the last ten as the head of the Canada Centre for Mapping and Earth Observation. Prashant also serves on a variety of science boards and acts as a strategic advisor for geospatial startups and space consultancies.