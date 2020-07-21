Ottawa’s Obruta awarded space debris study contract by the Canadian Space Agency

Share Facebook

Obruta Space Solutions was less than a year old when it was notified by the Canadian Space Agency that it had been awarded a contribution through the Space Technology Development Program for a Novel Multi-Target Space Debris Removal Technology Feasibility Study. The company had also been accepted into the Creative Destruction Lab last summer just three months removed from its founding. As I learned by speaking with one of the co-founders, CEO Kevin Stadnyk, space debris is just one goal of a more ambitious plan that includes technology development for satellite servicing.