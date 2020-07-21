Ottawa’s Obruta awarded space debris study contract by the Canadian Space Agency

Marc Boucher July 21, 2020 News, Technology Comments Off on Ottawa’s Obruta awarded space debris study contract by the Canadian Space Agency

NASA image showing Earth with near-Earth orbital debris. The debris field is real data from the NASA Orbital Debris Program Office. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/JSC.

Obruta Space Solutions was less than a year old when it was notified by the Canadian Space Agency that it had been awarded a contribution through the Space Technology Development Program for a Novel Multi-Target Space Debris Removal Technology Feasibility Study. The company had also been accepted into the Creative Destruction Lab last summer just three months removed from its founding. As I learned by speaking with one of the co-founders, CEO Kevin Stadnyk, space debris is just one goal of a more ambitious plan that includes technology development for satellite servicing.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved