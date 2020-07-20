Live Event

C6 Launch Services STARS is an innovative radio transceiver and phased array antenna

Illustration of the second stage of the C6 Launch Services before payload deployment. Credit: C6 Launch Services.

If you want to win contracts to launch small satellite payloads you have to be competitive on price. This means doing everything you can to lower the mass of your launch vehicle while retaining the performance needed to get your payload(s) to the desired orbit. C6 Launch Services has identified a cost saving measure by innovating the design of a radio transceiver along with creating a very small phased array antenna.

