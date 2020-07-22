Good and bad news in 2nd spaceport launch vehicle rankings

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this, the second edition of the Canadian Spaceport Launch Vehicle Power Rankings, we've got good and bad news to share including updates from C6 Launch, Yuzhnoye, Astra Space, a Canada - US Technology Safeguards Agreement and more.

The preamble

Canada does not have a spaceport. So why bother creating a Canadian Spaceport Launch Vehicle Power Rankings? You can read our full reasoning behind the power rankings in our first edition. Suffice it to say, in our opinion it's just a matter of time before one is built, likely in Nova Scotia.