NASA releases stunning new video of Mars Perseverance rover descent and landing

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

At a briefing on the status of the Mars Perseverance rover, NASA unveiled a stunning video of the rovers descent and landing. It’s a type of view we’ve never seen before on any spacecraft descending to the Red planet.

“This video of Perseverance’s descent is the closest you can get to landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA associate administrator for science. “It should become mandatory viewing for young women and men who not only want to explore other worlds and build the spacecraft that will take them there, but also want to be part of the diverse teams achieving all the audacious goals in our future.”

“Now we finally have a front-row view to what we call ‘the seven minutes of terror’ while landing on Mars,” said Michael Watkins, director of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, which manages the mission for the agency. “From the explosive opening of the parachute to the landing rockets’ plume sending dust and debris flying at touchdown, it’s absolutely awe-inspiring.”

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance mission captured thrilling footage of its rover landing in Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The real footage in this video was captured by several cameras that are part of the rover’s entry, descent, and landing suite. The views include a camera looking down from the spacecraft’s descent stage (a kind of rocket-powered jet pack that helps fly the rover to its landing site), a camera on the rover looking up at the descent stage, a camera on the top of the aeroshell (a capsule protecting the rover) looking up at that parachute, and a camera on the bottom of the rover looking down at the Martian surface. The audio embedded in the video comes from the mission control call-outs during entry, descent, and landing. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

NASA also released the first panorama of the rovers landing location which was taken by its two navigation cameras on its mast.

Perseverance Navcams 360-Degree Panorama – This panorama, taken on Feb. 20, 2021, by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover, was stitched together from six individual images after they were sent back to Earth. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

Panorama of Mars from Perseverance Rover video. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech.

NASA also released the first audio recording of the mission.