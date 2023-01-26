NASA Day of Remembrance – Why We Remember

Share Facebook

Each January NASA pauses to honour NASA astronauts who lost their lives in cause of space exploration. This year, today, the 26th of January is the day NASA has chosen to mark this Day Of Remembrance.

Once again this year, we, at Terranauts, also mark this day with a special episode to honour those flight crew that have died in humanity’s quest to travel to and live off our planet. Once again this year, I am joined by Chris Hadfield. Joining us for a discussion of the Day of Remembrance and why it matters is Tim Braithwaite from the Canadian Space Agency liaison office at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Listen in.