Mike Gold provides an update on the Artemis Accords and space resources

On this weeks episode of the Space Economy podcast we have a Future In-Space Operations presentation by Mike Gold with an update on the Artemis Accords and some insights the future of space resources.

Most people interested in commercial space and the development of space resources should be familiar with Mike Gold. Gold became a special advisor in late 2019 to then NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. And just over a month ago he was named as a NASA associate administrator for Space Policy and Partnerships. As associate administrator for Space Policy and Partnerships, Gold is responsible for formulating and leading a comprehensive strategy to integrate domestic, international, intergovernmental, and industry policy across the space domain, including priorities that enhance the resiliency and capabilities of the Artemis Program.

Prior to joining NASA, Gold was Vice President for Civil Space at Maxar Technologies. Before the formation of Maxar, Gold was the Vice President of Washington Operations for Space Systems Loral. Prior to that Gold spent 12 years as Corporate Counsel as well as Director of Washington Operations and Business Growth for Bigelow Aerospace. Gold was also the first Chair of the NASA Advisory Counsel’s Regulatory and Policy Committee, and also Chaired the FAA’s Commercial Space Transportation Advisory Committee for nearly seven years.

Mike Gold presentation

