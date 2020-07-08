MDA hit with labour strife as union votes to strike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Montreal union members at MDA – the Canadian company confirmed less than two weeks ago as the probable builder of the Canadarm3 space robotic arm – have voted 87 percent in favour of a strike mandate.

The Space Systems Engineers and Scientists Association cites "arbitrary and abusive practices", job insecurity and "loss of expertise" among the issues facing union members at the Canadian company, which is famed for its work on Canadarm robotics and the RADARSAT satellite series.