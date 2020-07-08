MDA hit with labour strife as union votes to strike

Elizabeth Howell July 8, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on MDA hit with labour strife as union votes to strike

MDA union votes to strike

Montreal union members at MDA – the Canadian company confirmed less than two weeks ago as the probable builder of the Canadarm3 space robotic arm – have voted 87 percent in favour of a strike mandate.

The Space Systems Engineers and Scientists Association cites "arbitrary and abusive practices", job insecurity and "loss of expertise" among the issues facing union members at the Canadian company, which is famed for its work on Canadarm robotics and the RADARSAT satellite series.

About Elizabeth Howell

Elizabeth Howell
Is SpaceQ's Associate Editor as well as a business and science reporter, researcher and consultant. She recently received her Ph.D. from the University of North Dakota and is communications Instructor instructor at Algonquin College.
