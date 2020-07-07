C6 Launch Systems emerges to talk about its business

Marc Boucher July 7, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on C6 Launch Systems emerges to talk about its business

Artist illustration of Shetland Island launch site. Credit: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.

In the Canadian space community C6 Launch Systems is a name some may have heard of. Outside of that community, few have heard of them. That was by design. After working quietly for the most part of the last three years, the company is ready to emerge from the shadows and talk about its business.

It's a business rooted in Canada, but as I learned, very much international in scope.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved