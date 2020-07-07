C6 Launch Systems emerges to talk about its business

In the Canadian space community C6 Launch Systems is a name some may have heard of. Outside of that community, few have heard of them. That was by design. After working quietly for the most part of the last three years, the company is ready to emerge from the shadows and talk about its business.
It's a business rooted in Canada, but as I learned, very much international in scope.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.