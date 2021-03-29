MDA begins releasing new promotional videos ahead of IPO

Marc Boucher March 29, 2021

Credit: MDA.

When MDA became a private company last year it began a rebranding including a new logo, social media accounts and a new YouTube channel. That YouTube channel has been quite quiet until about a week ago.

In the last week MDA has started to populate that YouTube channel. This just happens to coincide with the news of their forthcoming IPO.

The two news videos include a promotional video on their work with Microsoft and HoloLens, as well as a newly released video today on their manufacturing capability.

Here are the new videos:

MDA and Microsoft: Re-imaging space missions with mixed reality.
MDA’s Advanced Manufacturing Capability – Supporting a New Era in Space Communications.

