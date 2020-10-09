MDA unveils new brand and organizational business units

Marc Boucher October 9, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on MDA unveils new brand and organizational business units

The new MDA brand and vision. Credit: MDA.

With the title "A new day at MDA. A new brand. A bold outlook," MDA's press release announcing its new brand and vision is meant to take the company into the future. That future includes the company going public, perhaps as early as next spring, offering its private backers what they hope will be a good return on their investment. That return on investment will be fuelled by its three new business units. Oh, they also released a slick brand reveal video.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved