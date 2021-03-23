As MDA aims to raise $500M in an IPO is it under or overvalued (updated)

Marc Boucher March 23, 2021 Business, News Comments Off on As MDA aims to raise $500M in an IPO is it under or overvalued (updated)

The new MDA brand and vision. Credit: MDA.

MDA Ltd. has released its preliminary prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) and is looking to raise $500 million with an offering price per share between $16 and $20. If the interest in the IPO is strong, then the company could be valued at $2 billion as it goes public. That valuation would suggest a nice return on investment for Northern Private Capital (NPC) who bought the company from Maxar Technologies just over a year ago for $1 billion. However, is the company worth this valuation?

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved