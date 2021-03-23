As MDA aims to raise $500M in an IPO is it under or overvalued (updated)

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

MDA Ltd. has released its preliminary prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) and is looking to raise $500 million with an offering price per share between $16 and $20. If the interest in the IPO is strong, then the company could be valued at $2 billion as it goes public. That valuation would suggest a nice return on investment for Northern Private Capital (NPC) who bought the company from Maxar Technologies just over a year ago for $1 billion. However, is the company worth this valuation?