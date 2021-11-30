Maxar’s Satellite Imagery Helps Decision Makers

Share Facebook

On this weeks episode of the Earth and Space podcast we’re discussing Maxar and its timely Earth observation capabilities that help decision makers.

Maxar is well-known in the industry for its incredible satellites close-ups of human and natural activities on Earth. From the recent airport images of Afghanistan to the hotspots from forest fires in western North America, Maxar provides high-resolution images to the public often within hours of taking them. Such fast information is a boon for decision-makers, and we’re going to learn more about that today.

Since our guest from Maxar was not available for an interview at the time of our recording, joining us is Chris Quilty, a partner at Quilty Analytics covering Maxar Technologies.