Maxar’s Satellite Imagery Helps Decision Makers

Marc Boucher November 30, 2021 Earth Observation, News Leave a comment

Maxar Earth observation.Credit: Maxar.

On this weeks episode of the Earth and Space podcast we’re discussing Maxar and its timely Earth observation capabilities that help decision makers.

Maxar is well-known in the industry for its incredible satellites close-ups of human and natural activities on Earth. From the recent airport images of Afghanistan to the hotspots from forest fires in western North America, Maxar provides high-resolution images to the public often within hours of taking them. Such fast information is a boon for decision-makers, and we’re going to learn more about that today.

Since our guest from Maxar was not available for an interview at the time of our recording, joining us is Chris Quilty, a partner at Quilty Analytics covering Maxar Technologies.

About Marc Boucher

Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

