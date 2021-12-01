Maritime Launch Services creates US subsidiary

Share Facebook

Less than two weeks after revealing its first launch customer, Maritime Launch Services (MLS) today announced its that it had created a new US-based subsidiary that will be led by industry veteran Robert Feierbach.

The new company, Maritime Launch USA Inc., already has an office set up in Washington that officially opened up today. I had the opportunity to meet Feierbach recently at the MLS event in Halifax. He brings 25 years of experience to the company having worked at Space Systems/Loral when it was an MDA company, SES Global, Eutelsat, Hughes, and SpaceX to name a few. He joins Maritime Launch USA Inc. as its President.

Stephen Matier, President and CEO of MLS said in a press release that “Maritime Launch is proud to expand into the private and public sector markets in the United States with Robert Feierbach joining our team. The commercial space sector is rapidly growing, and we are excited to provide our expertise to the United States, helping clients and satellite developers orbit their payloads from the most flexible and competitive polar and sun-synchronous orbit launch location in North America.”

“I am thrilled to join the Maritime Launch team,” said Robert Feierbach, President. “Maritime Launch USA will support the growing needs of the United States’ commercial and government space sectors in the crucial three to five ton medium payload category. We will connect clients across the U.S. with Spaceport Nova Scotia, and its initial launch services using the highly-proven Cyclone-4M launch vehicle.”

A map of the surrounding area in the Canso area of MLS facilities. Credit: Maritime Launch Services.

MLS also recently launched another website aside from its corporate one, this one called Spaceport Nova Scotia which provides a repository of public information on the project.

The current status as listed on the new website states “As road work and construction are anticipated to begin in the fall, we’re working closely with local companies to finalize the engineering and design works for the facility.” MLS did inform SpaceQ that about 80 companies participated in an industry forum in October.

“We are also working to ensure we complete all compliance activities outlined in our approved environmental assessment provided by Nova Scotia’s Department of Environment and Climate Change. Facility construction is projected to start in late winter/early spring 2022.”

“Maritime Launch enjoys the support of the satellite community with seven signed letters of intent and MOUs from our clients representing $1 billion in sales.”