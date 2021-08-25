Mapping ice and volatiles at the Moon’s South Pole

While in-situ Moon resources may be the key to any future lunar space-based economy, finding those resources is a key challenge. Surrey Satellite Technology’s Samantha Rowe, speaking at the 2021 Smallsat conference, presented a small satellite mission that includes Canadian participation that may lay the foundation for lunar resource exploitation.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.